St. Luke’s to begin offering COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Health System is now offering COVID-19 testing for people without any symptoms.

Up until now, they have only been testing people with symptoms, but they have decided to open it up to those who are asymptomatic.

St. Luke’s is doing this because more people are beginning to travel, and some states require a negative COVID-19 test, and also if you leave the country, you have to get a negative COVID-19 test after entering back into this country.

People who can make an appointment starting April 8. include those with:

A known exposure to someone with coronavirus at school or work

Exposures identified in high-density or communal living

Other close contact exposures meeting CDC recommendations for testing

Pre- and post-travel testing needs

They hope this will be beneficial to people.

“We know that so many people with COVID have no symptoms and are in fact asymptomatic infections or carriers of COVID,” said Dr. Laura McGeorge from St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Appointments must be made for COVID-19 testing whether you are showing symptoms or not. The test results should be returned to the person within 24 hours.

Asymptomatic testing appointments can be scheduled through myChart accounts for one of the designated clinic locations. People can also call St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline for instructions or assistance at (208) 381-9500. Anyone seeking a test must have an appointment, as St. Luke’s is unable to accept walk-ins. Asymptomatic testing results will be returned to patients via myChart.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.