Advertisement

St. Luke’s to begin offering COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people

Up until now, they have only been testing people with symptoms, but they have decided to open it up to those who are asymptomatic
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s Health System is now offering COVID-19 testing for people without any symptoms.

Up until now, they have only been testing people with symptoms, but they have decided to open it up to those who are asymptomatic.

St. Luke’s is doing this because more people are beginning to travel, and some states require a negative COVID-19 test, and also if you leave the country, you have to get a negative COVID-19 test after entering back into this country.

People who can make an appointment starting April 8. include those with:

  • A known exposure to someone with coronavirus at school or work
  • Exposures identified in high-density or communal living
  • Other close contact exposures meeting CDC recommendations for testing
  • Pre- and post-travel testing needs

They hope this will be beneficial to people.

“We know that so many people with COVID have no symptoms and are in fact asymptomatic infections or carriers of COVID,” said Dr. Laura McGeorge from St. Luke’s Medical Center.

Appointments must be made for COVID-19 testing whether you are showing symptoms or not. The test results should be returned to the person within 24 hours.

Asymptomatic testing appointments can be scheduled through myChart accounts for one of the designated clinic locations. People can also call St. Luke’s COVID-19 hotline for instructions or assistance at (208) 381-9500. Anyone seeking a test must have an appointment, as St. Luke’s is unable to accept walk-ins. Asymptomatic testing results will be returned to patients via myChart.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell

Latest News

I-84 sign
State safety officials preach caution when driving in work zones
All Oregon residents age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.
Oregon governor expands vaccines to all on April 19
April is Stress Awareness Month and this year it’s particularly important to focus on dealing...
Officials talk about the importance of Stress Awareness Month during a pandemic
The South Central Public Health District says only about 20% of Idahoans have been completely...
South Central Health District gives an update on vaccine numbers