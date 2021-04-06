Advertisement

Triple-stabbing in Pocatello leaves one dead, two others injured

3 males stabbed in Pocatello leaving one dead
3 males stabbed in Pocatello leaving one dead
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —One person has been killed and two others were stabbed following an apparent fight.

The Pocatello Police Department says an officer was at Portneuf Medical Center early Monday morning for an unrelated incident when two men went into the emergency room and told workers that they both had been stabbed.

PPD said the two men and a third man were involved in an altercation on the 900 block of East Lander Street. The third man, who has not been identified, was dead at the scene.

All three had stab wounds, police said. No other details were released.

