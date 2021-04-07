Advertisement

House votes to override Idaho governor’s tax commission veto

Backers of the legislation say it prevents the governor from making the tax commission subject to excessive partisanship. The bill now goes to the Senate.(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The House has voted to override Republican Gov. Brad Little’s veto of a bill involving the responsibilities of the chairman of the Idaho State Tax Commission and the three other commissioners.

Lawmakers in the Republican-dominated chamber voted 62-7 on Wednesday to override the veto issued last week.

The legislation would change the law to require commissioners’ approval when the chairman makes certain administrative decisions. Little says the legislation adds a level of red tape that goes against his core belief of good government.

Backers of the legislation say it prevents the governor from making the tax commission subject to excessive partisanship.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

