Idaho: A perfect setting for geological studies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When you think about geology, looking at rocks may come to mind; but, there’s much more to the emerging field — on which looks at all aspects of the physical Earth.

“There are a number of areas included in the field including all the energy we need, so oil, gas and coal. Mining and precious metals are also included,” said College of Southern Idaho Professor of Geology Shawn Willsey.

Unlike more metropolitan or urban areas, Willsey believes Southern Idaho is the ideal location for geological studies.

“We are so lucky here at CSI to have so many amazing geology locations so close by. We can take a two hour lab and within that two hours, we can be down in the canyon, looking at rocks, making measurements, deciphering the history of those rocks and problem solving,” Willsey said. “We’re really blessed to have this amazing and unique location.”

The geology program at CSI heavily relies on fieldwork, thus giving students hands-on experience.

“It’s very much rooted in our area,” said Willsey. “It’s about getting students to understand geology at a local level and then applying it more broadly.”

People who enjoy being outdoors may find geology to their liking.

“I think a lot of people gravitate towards geology because they’re kind of outdoors oriented. They enjoy being outside and seeing things outside.” said Willsey. “People who are just curious of the world and landscapes around them,” also may be interested in the field according to Willsey.

More information on the College of Southern Idaho’s geology program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.