Idaho to get nearly $21 million to boost vaccine uptake

Idaho will receive nearly $21 million in federal funds to encourage people to get the COVID-19...
Idaho will receive nearly $21 million in federal funds to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:41 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will receive nearly $21 million in federal funds to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to improve access among racial and ethnic minorities.

The $20.7 million comes as part of President Joe Biden’s pandemic aid package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan.

Alex Adams with the Idaho Division of Financial Management told the Idaho Statesman that the state is working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to finalize possible ways to use the funding while meeting equity requirements.

State legislators must approve the appropriations before the money can be spent.

