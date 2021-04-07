Advertisement

Kimberly woman doesn’t want to see more potato cellars built in her neighborhood

She fears trucks will be on-road 24 hours a day during the seasonal months.
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Kimberly woman is concerned about the possibility of two new potato cellars being built down the street from her house.

Back in January, Eagle Eye Properties filed an application for a conditional use permit, to construct two new potato cellars, in addition to the two they already have on their property in Kimberly

Local resident Jill Skeem told KMVT that she fears more cellars will lead to more noise nuisance, and truck traffic on the road near her house.

She also fears trucks will be on-road 24 hours a day during the seasonal months of August, September, and October.

“It’s like you live in fear with this, and you also worry about selling your home. How do sell your home when you have trucks up and down your road three months out of the year, 24 hours a day,” Skeem said,

A public hearing is scheduled for this Thursday at 6:30 pm, at the County West Building in the Planning and Zoning meeting room.

