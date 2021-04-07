Advertisement

Lawmaker panel advances two anti-abortion bills to Senate

KMVT image of Idaho Capitol building in Boise
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A panel of Idaho lawmakers advanced two bills targeting abortion Wednesday.

One attempts to dissuade women from having abortions if the fetus is diagnosed with Down syndrome.

Another would eliminate any government funding from health care providers, schools or other entities if they provide abortions, refer someone to an abortion provider or even contract with someone affiliated with an abortion provider for non-abortion services.

The funding bill would also bar schools from dispensing emergency contraception, even though emergency contraception prevents pregnancy and doesn’t end an established pregnancy.

The Senate State Affairs Committee sent the bill to the Senate to be amended after some raised concerns about the contracting ban.

