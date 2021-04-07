Advertisement

Legislation would double electric vehicle registration fees

The bill would raise the vehicle registration fee from $140 to $300. Electric vehicle owners...
The bill would raise the vehicle registration fee from $140 to $300. Electric vehicle owners could instead opt to pay 2.5 cents per mile.(WTVG)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:35 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation that would more than double what it costs to register electric vehicles in Idaho has been introduced in the state House.

The House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday voted along party lines with no Democratic support to clear the way for a public hearing for the bill.

The bill would raise the vehicle registration fee from $140 to $300. Electric vehicle owners could instead opt to pay 2.5 cents per mile.

Backers say the fee is needed so electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for road upkeep that partially comes from gas taxes.

Opponents say $300 overshoots the mark so far that it’s punitive and will discourage electric vehicle use.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell
1000-2000 tires were set ablaze
Over 1000 tires set ablaze in Wendell

Latest News

Idaho will receive nearly $21 million in federal funds to encourage people to get the COVID-19...
Idaho to get nearly $21 million to boost vaccine uptake
(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Bill to lift Idaho smoking age from 18 to 21 fails in House
The so-called “fetal heartbeat” bill passed Tuesday 28-7 on a party-line vote.
Idaho Senate passes so-called ‘fetal heartbeat’ abortion ban
Idaho lawmakers back in session
Idaho Legislature has big to-do list after COVID-19 break