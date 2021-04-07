Advertisement

Magic Valley center provides tools for entrepreneurs

Idaho Women’s Business Center has multiple locations statewide, including Twin Falls
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Starting a new business can be a daunting experience. Enter the Idaho Women’s Business Center, which aims to point both prospective and current female entrepreneurs onto a path towards success.

“We focus on women who are entrepreneurs starting their own business or if they have an existing business, we help them to expand,” said Program Manager Vicky Fajardo.

The Idaho Women’s Business Center is a non-profit organization hosted by the Idaho Hispanic Foundation and funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with theUS Small Business Administration. They offer a variety of resources for women in business.

“We show them how to look at a business plan and the budgeting it will entail to start their business,” Fajardo said. “We make sure they understand the start-up cost and how much they’ll be spending, plus the profit they will be making. We really want them to feel comfortable and confident about starting a business.”

The center takes pride in their ability to serve all women including native Spanish speakers or those who live in rural communities.

“We cater to women by understanding their different cultures,” said Statewide Outreach Director Susie Rios. “We know every culture in different. As soon as they walk in our door, we want to make them feel like they’re in their own home. That is so critical.”

No matter the current state of your business planning, Idaho Women’s Business Center wants you to know they’re here to help.

“If somebody calls us, we want them to feel they can ask any question. Anything they need to learn about business from the first stage to growing their existing business,” Rios said.

More information on the Idaho Women’s Business Center can be found here.

