Advertisement

Planned Parenthood concerned about Idaho senate bill

Organization fears bill would ban abortion before many people even know they’re pregnant
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, a county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a...
FILE - In this file photo taken on Feb. 18, 2021, showing the Idaho Senate meets in the Statehouse, in Boise, Idaho. A Senate panel of lawmakers has approved a new version of a constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself into session. The Senate State Affairs Committee on Monday, March 1, 2021, voted 5-3 to send the joint resolution to the full Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)(Keith Ridler | AP)
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:48 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) After a forced recess due to a COVID outbreak, the Idaho State Senate passed Senate Bill 1183, on a party-line vote of 28-7.

If passed the bill would, “prohibit abortion procedures when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, with the exceptions included for rape, incest, and life of the mother. A detectable heartbeat is a key indicator, in law and medical practice alike, of the existence of life.”

In a statement from Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates she said. “Rather than focusing on COVID-19 recovery, the Idaho legislature is continuing to waste time and resources on this dangerous and unconstitutional ban on abortion before most people know they are pregnant.”

She also said the bill is punishing pregnant people, and politicians should not be involved in their personal medical decisions.

“This bill is in clear violation of Roe v. Wade and decades of Supreme Court precedent. Every similar ban passed in recent years remains blocked by the courts, and we expect this bill and others like it to be struck down as well,” Tolman said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
The Hailey Police Department is awaiting toxicology results after a pedestrian crash where the...
Hailey man takes his life following pedestrian crash
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell

Latest News

The Idaho Fairness in Women’s Sports Act targets school-aged children and college students. It...
Idaho transgender athlete legislation, the blueprint for the nation
I-84 sign
State safety officials preach caution when driving in work zones
All Oregon residents age 16 and up will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.
Oregon governor expands vaccines to all on April 19
St. Luke’s to begin offering COVID-19 testing for asymptomatic people