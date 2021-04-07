Planned Parenthood concerned about Idaho senate bill

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) After a forced recess due to a COVID outbreak, the Idaho State Senate passed Senate Bill 1183, on a party-line vote of 28-7.

If passed the bill would, “prohibit abortion procedures when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, with the exceptions included for rape, incest, and life of the mother. A detectable heartbeat is a key indicator, in law and medical practice alike, of the existence of life.”

In a statement from Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates she said. “Rather than focusing on COVID-19 recovery, the Idaho legislature is continuing to waste time and resources on this dangerous and unconstitutional ban on abortion before most people know they are pregnant.”

She also said the bill is punishing pregnant people, and politicians should not be involved in their personal medical decisions.

“This bill is in clear violation of Roe v. Wade and decades of Supreme Court precedent. Every similar ban passed in recent years remains blocked by the courts, and we expect this bill and others like it to be struck down as well,” Tolman said.

