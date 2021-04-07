St. Luke’s says they are seeing a big demand for COVID-19 vaccines in minors

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Everyone ages 16 and up is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and St. Luke’s says they are seeing a lot of minors interested in getting the shots.

Currently, people under the age of 18 must have their parent’s approval to get the vaccine.

Pfizer is the only vaccine available for minors.

Dr. Laura McGeorge from St. Luke’s says the Pfizer vaccine is equally safe for minors as it is for adults.

The vaccine has been found to be 100% effective against hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Pfizer has begun working on getting their vaccine approved for kids younger than 16 as well.

“Pfizer just released through a press release that they are handing in their data to the FDA for approval, and going even younger with the vaccine,” said Dr. Laura McGeorge with St. Luke’s. “Those ages are really more like middle school and high school ages, more to come, this is going to be very helpful in reducing the COVID spread throughout the community.”

The best way for a parent to give their child consent is to go to the appointment with them, but can also be done while making the appointment.

