Advertisement

Two were killed in intersection collision with semi

The crash happened just after 4 p.m.
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Blackfoot man and child were killed and three others were rushed to a hospital Tuesday following a collision with a semi-truck.

ISP said 21-year-old Joseph Crippen and one of his juvenile passengers died in a crash after he failed to yield at a Blackfoot intersection.

Crippen was heading south on Merkley Lane in a Dodge Caravan with four passengers when he was struck by a semi heading west on Rich Lane, according to ISP. The crash happened just after 4 p.m.

Following impact, the Caravan collided with a power pole and came to rest in an irrigation canal. The semi-truck jackknifed and came to rest blocking Rich Lane.

All five people in the Caravan were extricated. Crippen died after being air-lifted to Bingham Memorial Hospital. Another Blackfoot man, woman, and two children were taken by ambulance to a local hospital where one of the kids died. The other child was then air-lifted to Bingham Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the semi was not taken to a hospital.

Rich Lane was blocked for about seven hours while Blackfoot Fire Department and EMS, Fort Hall EMS, Blackfoot Police Department, and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell
1000-2000 tires were set ablaze
Over 1000 tires set ablaze in Wendell

Latest News

alling 911 in an emergency situation is vital to getting the help you need, but many people...
911 emergency dispatcher says it’s a tough but rewarding job
She fears trucks will be on-road 24 hours a day during the seasonal months.
Kimberly woman doesn’t want to see more potato cellars built in her neighborhood
Back in January, Eagle Eye Properties filed an application for a conditional use permit, to...
Kimberly woman doesn’t want to see more potato cellars built in her neighborhood
College of Southern Idaho's geology program offers unique experiences in the field.
Idaho: A perfect setting for geological studies