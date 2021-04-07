Two were killed in intersection collision with semi

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Blackfoot man and child were killed and three others were rushed to a hospital Tuesday following a collision with a semi-truck.

ISP said 21-year-old Joseph Crippen and one of his juvenile passengers died in a crash after he failed to yield at a Blackfoot intersection.

Crippen was heading south on Merkley Lane in a Dodge Caravan with four passengers when he was struck by a semi heading west on Rich Lane, according to ISP. The crash happened just after 4 p.m.

Following impact, the Caravan collided with a power pole and came to rest in an irrigation canal. The semi-truck jackknifed and came to rest blocking Rich Lane.

All five people in the Caravan were extricated. Crippen died after being air-lifted to Bingham Memorial Hospital. Another Blackfoot man, woman, and two children were taken by ambulance to a local hospital where one of the kids died. The other child was then air-lifted to Bingham Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the semi was not taken to a hospital.

Rich Lane was blocked for about seven hours while Blackfoot Fire Department and EMS, Fort Hall EMS, Blackfoot Police Department, and Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

