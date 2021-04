Wood River tennis beats Jerome; local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome played Wood River at the College of Southern Idaho on Tuesday.

WOOD RIVER 10, JEROME 2

Singles: No. 1 - Gus Sabina, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Michael Lloyd, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 No. 2 - Collin Magalogo, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL def. Trent Baker, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-3 No. 3 - Cody McKinnon, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Porter Prescott, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 1 - Meg Keating, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Natalia Licano, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 - Jessica Popke, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Gabby Lopez, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 No. 3 - Maddox Nickum, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Bryleigh Merritt, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0

Doubles: No. 1 - Jake Simon, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - John Chen, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Gabe Smith, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Luis Quiterio, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 - N/A - N/A def. Garin Beste, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Simon Weekes, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 No. 1 - Zach Sabina, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Britta Heaphy, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Blake Poulsen, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Kaydence Poulsen, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 - Daniel Ziesing, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Elizabeth Clayton, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Tyler Lamm, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Hallie Ellis, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 No. 1 - Marcella Fisher, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Tatnall Watts, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Miriam Villa, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Ariela Morfin, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 - Sofia Calcagno, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL - Tenney Barrow, WOOD RIVER HIGH SCHOOL def. Alli Bakes, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL - Leah Houston, JEROME HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0

OTHER SCORE:

TWIN FALLS 11, CANYON RIDGE 1

Singles: No. 1 - Noah Pitts, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 , No. 2 - Noah Cox, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 No. 3 - Brett McQueen, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Godwin Mobley, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 1 - Isabel Jacobs, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 No. 2 - Emma Cox, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-2 No. 3 - Mazie Walter, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1

Doubles: No. 1 - Kyler Western, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Kurtis Christensen, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Jackson Greene, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 No. 2 - Alexander Coates, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Carson Broadbent, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Casey Smith, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-3 , 6-0 No. 1 - Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Addison Fullmer, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Kenadee Egbert, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH, 6-1 , 7-6 7 (7) No. 1 - Isabel Manning, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Joshua Mix, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 7-5 No. 2 - Libby Traveller, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Mason Ward, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Ayden Hutchinson, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 No. 2 - Shelby Traveller, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH - Kaitlyn Lambert, TWIN FALLS SENIOR HIGH def. Camryn Humble, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Matti-Skye Macallister, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0

BASEBALL

Canyon Ridge 8, Minico 3: The Riverhawks produced 15 hits in the victory over the Spartans. Kayden Skaggs had three hits. Cole Rosas added four RBIs. Treyson Fletcher took the loss for the Spartans, striking out three. Chipper Garrett-Lagrone paced the Riverhawks with six strikeouts over five innings.

Burley 11, Mountain Home 2: Slayder Watterson pitched a complete game, striking out eight. Clayton Douglas scored four RBIs. Watterson added three RBIs.

Twin Falls 22, Wood River 3: The Bruins scored 22 runs on 19 Hits in a GBC conference game at Wood River. Pitching: Koiya Martinez record the win for the Bruins. Offensively: Tyler Horner 4-6 2B2 RBI. Tai Walker 2-4 3 RBI Jace Mahlke 2-4 2B 2 RBI. Otho Savage 1-4 2B 1 RBI. Luke Spitznagal 1-4 2B yatt Solosabal 4-5 3B 4 RBI. Overall 12-4Conference 6-0

SOFTBALL

Twin Falls 25, Wood River 5: Freshman Sydney McMurdie had a good day in the circle striking out 5 walking 1 and giving up 3 hits and no earned runs. Hannah Holcomb came in relief, faced 3 batters struck out 2 and gave up no hits. Offensively there were many Bruins with extra base hits and RBIs: Reagan Rex triple 2-4 3 rbi, Casie McKechnie 2-4 4 RBI, Sydney Jund double, Brinley Iverson 2 RBI, Sydney McMurdie 3 RBI 3-3 double, Hannah Holcomb 2-3 double and 3 RBI, and Brinley Solosabal 2 RBI. The win brings the Lady Bruins to 6-0 in conference and 10-5 overall.

Canyon Ridge 8, Minico 5: The Riverhawks pounded 14 hits in the victory and rallied for four runs in the seventh inning. Bailey Sligar pitched a complete game, striking out eight. Makinnlie Wickel led the Spartans with 10 strikeouts. Alexia Pfister led Canyon Ridge with three hits.

Filer 13, Sugar-Salem: The Wildcats overcame a 12-error day to rally to beat the Diggers. Sami Taylor led the team with three hits and four RBIs. Gracie Brooks added three hits.

Filer 16, Sugar-Salem 6: McCarty Stoddard paced the Wildcats with three hits and five RBIs. She also pitched a complete game, striking out four. Sami Taylor added three hits.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.