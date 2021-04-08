1A football classification could play championship at Albertsons stadium in 2021

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) approved 2021 state championship rotations for football Wednesday morning.

With the 1A football championships, if a team from the East would make it to the championship game against a school from the West, the title game would be at Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium.

1A classification schools from the KMVT viewing area are considered the East.

The board also brought up the prospect of a football-only classification. A committee — headed by IHSAA Executive Director Ty Jones — will take a deeper look into the subject matter.

“You get two different football programs that are on completely different levels, they may be in the same classification, but as far as numbers and kids and the physicalness of the game, there are some safety issues that we are concerned about,” said IHSAA Assistant Director Mike Federico.

The potential football-only classification is in its infancy stages.

During the next board meeting, in June, the committee may make a proposal. This would then go to through a first reading.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.