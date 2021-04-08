Advertisement

Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse

Ammon Bundy booked on new trespassing charge. (Photo Courtesy of Ada County Jail)
Ammon Bundy booked on new trespassing charge. (Photo Courtesy of Ada County Jail)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested at the Idaho Statehouse Thursday and charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

It’s the third time the Emmett, Idaho, resident has been arrested and accused of trespassing at the Statehouse since August.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Bundy was at the Capitol on Thursday. Video taken by an onlooker and posted online shows Idaho State Police officers lifting Bundy from a wheeled cart and placing him in a patrol car while he asked what authority the officers had to make the arrest.

Bundy has been representing himself in the previous trespassing case.

Court records don’t reveal if he has an attorney for the new charge.

