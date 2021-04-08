Bruin High Players excited to perform “The skin of our teeth” this weekend

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School Theater Department will perform their spring musical “The Skin of our teeth” this weekend.

Last year, the students at Twin Falls High School were preparing to perform “Into the Woods,” but it got canceled two weeks before opening night, which has made them even more excited for this year.

They have been preparing for the show since the beginning of the semester, and are hopeful people will enjoy it.

The show is a comedy and follows a family through time as they handle several near-death experiences.

One of the actors in the show says there is something to enjoy about the show for everyone.

“It’s just, it’s taken a lot of work and we’ve really tried really hard to make sure that it’s a show that all ages can come to watch and really like it,” said Madison Rollins, who is playing Sabina. “It’s super fun, it’s super engaging, and we have a lot of fun costumes and set design that I think anyone can enjoy.”

The performances are Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday night at 7:30 and can be purchased at the door of the Roper Auditorium.

James Haycock is the director of the performance.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.