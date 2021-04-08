CSI ready to culminate strong regular season with postseason run

RICHFIELD, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 10 College of Southern Idaho Men’s Basketball is gearing up for the Region 18 Tournament, after having two weeks off.

They last played March 27 at Salt Lake, in a three-point defeat to close out the regular season. The loss didn’t impact their standings, as they previously clinched the one seed to the conference tournament.

The team right now is nestled into their hotel rooms as they practice and prepare for the winner of Southern Nevada/USU Eastern on Friday at 3 p.m.

For the three sophomores we spoke with Wednesday night, the postseason culminates two years of putting together a successful program, a regular season championship and a chance to do more.

Especially after a pandemic delayed the start of the season by two months.

“All that time we got to spend together just playing open gyms, working out, just getting to know each other and the five returners being able to lead, I think that really helped us to gel together to make us have a good season,” sophomore guard Stevie Smith said.

“The union as a team will be very important. I think we’ve done a really good job of building our culture, and being, playing for each other,” sophomore forward Sebastian Reynoso added. “I think that’s something we stand up for, we play together, we play extremely good defense. I think that will make us win games.”

“We understand the moment and how big the tournament is for the program and for us to get into the national tournament, so we are locked in at practice and envisioning us coming out of this region tournament with a victory,” claimed sophomore guard Deng Dut.

Tickets are available through Snow College or you can catch the broadcast (for a fee) through the Scenic West Network.

