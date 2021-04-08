CSI women’s basketball takes No. 2 seed to Region 18 Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Region 18 Tournament begins on Thursday and the College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team is taking the second seed to Richfield, Utah.

CSI lost to Salt Lake to close out the regular season, giving the Bruins the tiebreaker and the one seed to the tournament.

Sophomore guard Karmelah Dean told KMVT after building a sizeable lead in the first half of that game, the Golden Eagles got complacent, and let SLCC fight their way back.

Now it’s the postseason where leads are never safe and turnovers can be costly.

After having a first round bye, CSI faces the winner of Southern Nevada/USU Eastern.

“We’re preparing for both, but the way we play our motion offense is really preparing for Southern Nevada, but the offensive sets that we’ve preparing for is Eastern Utah,” exclaims CSI head coach Randy Rogers. “If you look at the realistic part of it, Eastern has a more realistic shot at it, but you never know, we’re in the tournament now.”

“I think something I learned from last year is just play every game like it’s your last, I really didn’t play it like my last or the games leading up to it,” Dean exclaimed.

“We’ve really grown this week, like in denying the passing lane and being aggressive on defense because defense wins championships,” Sierra Davis said. “So we’re really focusing on that because that’s going to be the most important thing, if we can play defense, then we’re going to get the win.”

