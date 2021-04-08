Advertisement

Facebook users report outage, inability to log on

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives, saying CEO Mark Zuckerberg made “false and deceptive" statements to Congress when he said the giant social network removes hate speech and other material that violates its rules. The lawsuit was filed by Muslim Advocates in Washington, D.C., Superior Court on Thursday, April 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Gray Television Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Many Facebook users are reporting issues with the social media platform on Thursday evening.

Downdetector.com reports the issues began around 5:30 p.m. Eastern time, with thousands of users reporting they were not able to use the platform at all, while others are having trouble with either the desktop or mobile version.

The problem appears to be widespread, though some users report no trouble with Facebook at all.

Facebook appears not to have commented thus far.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell
1000-2000 tires were set ablaze
Over 1000 tires set ablaze in Wendell

Latest News

Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist, said that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen.
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Police say suspect in custody; one person killed, four in critical condition after shooting
Joel Greenberg, the man whose close friendship with Rep. Matt Gaetz has led to an investigation...
Gaetz associate working toward plea deal with prosecutors
Ammon Bundy booked on new trespassing charge. (Photo Courtesy of Ada County Jail)
Anti-government activist Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse