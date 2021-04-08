Advertisement

Former CSI men’s basketball coach accepts job at Texas Tech

Barret Peery leaving Big Sky for Big 12
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:36 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Tx. (KMVT/KSVT) — A former College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball coach is leaving the Beaver State for the Lone Star State.

Portland State head coach Barret Peery just accepted the job of associate head coach at Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders reached the Round of 32 in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

He’s not the only new face in Lubbock, the Red Raiders introduced their new head coach, Mark Adams on Tuesday.

In the past couple of years, Peery coached two former CSI All-Americans Charles Jones Jr. and Khalid Thomas. The latter was second on the team in scoring this season at 11.2 ppg.

Peery coached the Golden Eagles from 2003 to 2008 and was the head coach for the last three years of that timeframe.

While he’s been an assistant for Power Five teams before, this is the biggest role so far.

COACHING EXPERIENCE

2017-21    Portland State, Head Coach (63-57)

2016-17    Santa Clara, Associate Head Coach

2014-15    Arizona State, Assistant Coach

2011-14    Indian Hills CC (IA), Head Coach (93-11)

2008-11    Utah, Assistant Coach

2003-08    College of Southern Idaho, Head Coach (2005-08, 85-19), Assistant Coach (2003-05)

2002-03    Portland State, Assistant Coach

1998-02    Southern Utah, Assistant Coach

1997-98    Utah Valley, Assistant Coach

1996-97    Snow College, Assistant Coach

1995-96    Southern Utah, Graduate Assistant Coach

