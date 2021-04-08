Idaho: Unemployment insurance restrictions waved during pandemic to return

IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Before the coronavirus pandemic, Idaho residents seeking jobless benefits had to both be actively searching for work and be available to work to be eligible.

The requirements were waived during the pandemic for those who expected to return to work within 16 weeks.

Beginning April 25th, however, restrictions will be reinstated for people seeking unemployment insurance benefits.

“Here in Idaho, you do have to make two work search activities per week,” said Idaho Department of Labor Unemployment Insurance Spokesperson Leah Reeder. “A valid work search activity can be a number of things. The most common way is by submitting an application with an employer online or in person.”

Other valid work search activities can be done through local Department of Labor facilities, including meeting a consultant for services in an attempt to find work, attending one of their workshops, or completing a mock interview.

The Idaho Department of Labor offers numerous resources for job seekers ranging from an online job search to services connecting veterans and members of the disabled community to opportunities.

