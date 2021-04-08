Ketchum cyclist injured in crash

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Ketchum woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car while riding her bicycle.

Adrienne Louise Leugers, 61, was struck by an SUV on Croy Creek Road in Hailey late Wednesday afternoon.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office say a male teen driver in a Ford Edge was turning west out of Lions Park, when he struck Leugers, who was riding east.

She suffered significant injuries and needed to be air-lifted to a Boise hospital.

Neither the driver or his female passenger were injured. The name of the driver is not being released and the investigation is ongoing.

