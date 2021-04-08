Advertisement

Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family

Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left two children injured(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 32-year-old Arizona man will face multiple felony driving under the influence and drug charges in a head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left two children injured.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said Wednesday that Tyler Kennedy of Tolleson, Arizona remained jailed in Nye County pending a court appearance on charges also including reckless driving resulting in death or serious injury.

The crash occurred March 27 when the NHP says a Ford F-150 pickup traveling north crossed the center line of U.S. 95 and hit a Toyota SUV headed south near Scotty’s Junction.

