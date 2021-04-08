Advertisement

Official: COVID-19 variants likely spreading across Idaho

The number of active cases in Idaho has been on the rise in recent weeks. It’s something health...
The number of active cases in Idaho has been on the rise in recent weeks. It’s something health officials say is concerning.(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 12:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho official says concerning coronavirus variants are likely spreading across the state, intensifying pressure to speed up vaccination efforts.

Bureau of Laboratories Director Christopher Ball says the variants first discovered in the United Kingdom and California have been detected in every region of Idaho.

The Post Register reported that COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed are believed to be effective against the strains. Health officials have said variants accounted for four of the more than 100 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks after receiving their final vaccines.

Around 320,000 people are fully vaccinated in Idaho, while some 172,000 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office
Bonneville County Sheriff identify human remains found in Palisades Reservoir
A fire has been reported south of Wendell, Idaho.
UPDATE: Tire fire south of Wendell
1000-2000 tires were set ablaze
Over 1000 tires set ablaze in Wendell

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail
Norwegian Cruise Line CEO says the cruise industry has suffered at the hands of the CDC.
Norwegian Cruise line CEO: CDC has shut us down
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Governments give varying advice on AstraZeneca vaccine
An EU agency reported AstraZeneca vaccine can cause rare blood clots, as the UK advises other...
UK advises people under 30 to use other vaccine, not AstraZeneca