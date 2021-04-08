Official: COVID-19 variants likely spreading across Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho official says concerning coronavirus variants are likely spreading across the state, intensifying pressure to speed up vaccination efforts.

Bureau of Laboratories Director Christopher Ball says the variants first discovered in the United Kingdom and California have been detected in every region of Idaho.

The Post Register reported that COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed are believed to be effective against the strains. Health officials have said variants accounted for four of the more than 100 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks after receiving their final vaccines.

Around 320,000 people are fully vaccinated in Idaho, while some 172,000 have received at least one vaccine dose.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.