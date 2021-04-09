CSI sophomores commit to four-year schools

RICHFIELD, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — A pair of College of Southern Idaho athletes made choices about where they’ll finish their collegiate careers.

We caught up with Stevie Smith and Sebastian Reynoso, as they’re on the road with their team in Richfield, Utah, awaiting Friday’s 3 p.m. game.

Smith committed to Abilene Christian University, winners of the Southland Conference and a team that knocked off then third-seeded Texas in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

As a sophomore, he earned Region 18 honorable mention honors after averaging 9.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He started 20 of the 22 games thus far and averages 23.4 minutes of action.

Reynoso will take his talents to Westmont College, an NAIA school in Santa Barbara, California. He visited the campus over the weekend and signed with the program.

Reynoso is averaging 4.2 points and 4.6 rebounds a contest.

Smith explained, “I think it’s a great opportunity and it’s a relief to be committed somewhere and get to this place, get to hoop.”

“It felt right, felt like a good place, a place that wanted me and a place that’s going to be challenging athletically and academically, so,” Reynoso added.

Reynoso will join a Warriors team that in 2021, captured a share of the Golden State Athletic Conference West title, along with Vanguard.

