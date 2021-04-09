Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: April is Autism Awareness Month

According to the Autism Society, autism affects 1 in 54 children.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — April is autism awareness month, which affects approximately every 1 in 54 kids.

Autism affects every child differently, it can cause significant social, communication, and behavioral challenges.

Most people are diagnosed with autism during their early years, which can help provide the child the services they need, such as speech therapy, or behavioral therapy.

Currently, there is no cause for autism spectrum disorder, but early intervention and treatment has shown to help.

“Teaching them how to cook, teaching them how to sustain a job, making those adaptations so that they can hold the job that maybe they can hold the same job as you and I but they have to do it a little bit differently to make it make sense in their head,” said Nicole Hofland, an occupational therapist at St. Luke’s. “Or making those adaptations in schools, we have therapists in the schools who work with the teachers to make it a more inclusive environment.”

Hofland says as April is autism awareness month, it should be a reminder to everyone to accept people who are different than you.

