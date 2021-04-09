Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers add penalty to proposed ban on mask mandates

Lawmakers amended a bill that would ban the state, public health departments and even school districts from requiring masks to add a penalty on Friday.(WAVE 3 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers amended a bill that would ban the state, public health departments and even school districts from requiring masks to add a penalty on Friday.

Under the amendment made by the Idaho House, the legislation now says that if a political subdivision enacts a mask mandate, any public health order or emergency declaration that the entity is operating under will be terminated.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Karey Hanks, a Republican from St. Anthony.

Under the bill, schools wouldn’t be able to require masks on campus, but private businesses could require masks.

