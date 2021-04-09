Magic Valley Regional prepares for new Denver flight

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A flight from Magic Valley Regional Airport to Denver is just over a month away. Preparations are being made to get the new United based flight ready to go.

The adjustments are going smoothly, thanks to an airport expansion back in 2016-2017, airport officials say.

“We created pathways for new wires, counter positions to expand into, so it’s really nice and satisfying to see here in 2021 that things are expanding,” said Airport Manager Bill Carberry.

A new flight from a different airline means new operating procedures.

“We’ve got SkyWest officials up here doing infrastructure upgrades for technology,” Carberry said. “There’s training going on with the staff for several hours, they’re getting involved with computers and a trainer.”

Bag scanner technology is one of the big projects being worked on. Basically, bags will be scanned at least three times before they even get on the flight.

The City of Twin Falls says the city’s population is now, unofficially, around 54,000. As a result, more and more people could be using this process and traveling through the area.

“We’re seeing substantial growth and that growth is going to have expectations for this type of connectivity, but also, we just needed additional aircraft and passenger capacity so that as we grow we can continue to offer that service,” said city Public Information Officer Josh Palmer.

With new connectivity to Denver and flight connections to places Salt Lake didn’t reach, commerce could continue to grow.

“What this does is open up new destinations for some of those places and from what we’ve heard from the business community, is those are going to help them significantly,” Palmer said.

The first flight is on May 12th.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.