Officials: Yellowstone-area grizzly bear deaths up from 2019

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:22 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Montana say that a state report made public this week shows that grizzly bear deaths in parts of Yellowstone National Park increased last year and were higher than the 10-year average.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks bear management specialist Kevin Frey said there were 17 grizzly bear deaths recorded in 2020 in Montana’s portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The report said there were 10 bear deaths in 2019.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Thursday that the data revealed that nine female bears, seven male bears and one cub of an unknown gender died last year. That’s seven more than the 10-year average.

