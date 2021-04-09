Advertisement

Reinert, Rogers named Region 18 Coaches of the Year

CSI claims both awards for the first time since 2008
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time since 2008, when Randy Rogers and Barret Peery accomplished the feat, the College of Southern Idaho boasts two basketball coaches of the year.

On the first day of the Region 18 Tournament, Jeff Reinert of the men’s team and Randy Rogers from the women’s program, earned Coach of the Year accolades.

Reinert has led the Golden Eagles to a 19-3 record so far, top ten ranking and their first regular season championship since 2015.

Rogers’ squad is 17-5 and shared the regular season title with Salt Lake Community College.

Both credit the administration and deep coaching staffs for their success, one that Rogers says is his best ever at CSI and the unison that makes this program whole.

“I can kind of sit back and let those guys do their thing, they’ve all played, played at high levels,” Rogers said of his three assistants. “So they really respect the players because of their success when they played the game.’

“I really relied on Randy (Rogers) when I got the job and this year was a unique year, we scheduled every game together, and our teams get along really well,” Reinert exclaimed. “And we talk about culture all the time and that we support each other.”

