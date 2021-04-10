Advertisement

Both CSI basketball teams reach Region 18 Championship

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:43 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHFIELD, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 1 seed College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team held off an upset-minded USU-Eastern team, advancing to the Region 18 Championship by the final of 69-55.

Amoro Lado paced CSI with 16 points, while KT Raimey added 14 points and four rebounds. Region 18 Player of the Year Deng Dut finished the game with seven points, three assists and 11 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles face the No. 2 seed Salt Lake Community College on Saturday at 3 p.m. for an automatic bid to the NJCAA National Championships.

The No. 2 CSI women’s basketball team used a 27-point fourth quarter to slam the door on any idea USU-Eastern had of winning, to also advance to the championship game, 70-52.

The catalyst? Sophomore Kaitlin Burgess, who led the Golden Eagles with 22 points, 14 of them from the fourth quarter alone.

Courtney Stothard added 16 points and Jordan Todd finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

The Golden Eagles trailed by five at halftime, but used a run to close out the third quarter.

CSI now faces Snow College for an automatic bid to the NJCAA women’s basketball championships.

