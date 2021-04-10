Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Raina Huang, a competitive eater and Youtuber, took on an eating challenge at Full Steam Espresso Friday during a visit to Twin Falls.

The challenge consisted of eating around nine pounds of fruit-filled crepes with a 30-minute time limit.

We are watching Raina eat 8 pounds of crepes in 30 minutes!!! Can she do it?!? Posted by 2nd South Market on Friday, April 9, 2021

“I’m pretty nervous for this one because I’m not really good with so much carbs,” Huang said.

When Full Steam Espresso, a coffee shop at Second South Market, heard Huang was coming to town, they decided to make a challenge for her.

“It just came out of nowhere and we were just like, ‘oh crepe! Here we go,’” said Full Steam Espresso Owner Matthew Brander.

The goal is for the business to let the community know Full Steam is more than just a coffee spot.

“For the most part, it’s just to get our word out there that we are doing breakfast stuff now and we do have crepes and different things like that,” Brander said.

Filer resident Scott Brandhigen, who follows multiple competitive eaters, came to see Huang in person.

“I’m geeking out really, I’m actually really geeking out, it’s amazing to watch her,” Brandhigen said. “Her body size and what she can eat is just amazing.”

“The audience usually is just kind of fascinated because a lot of people tell me it’s very different to see it on video and in person,” Huang said. “They usually just cheer me on and give me motivation to keep going.”

Unfortunately, nine pounds of crepes filled with fruit might be too much for just about anyone. Huang just came up short, eating about seven pounds in 30 minutes.

Full Steam Espresso says if they may make the challenge available to everyone in the future.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.