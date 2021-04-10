CSI upsets No. 16 Southern Nevada; local sports recap

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing Thursday’s game 14-4, the College of Southern Idaho baseball team bounced back on Friday, taking down the 16th-ranked College of Southern Nevada in a doubleheader by the final scores of 5-3 and 9-2.

At 12-7 in conference, CSI is in third place, one game out of first. The Golden Eagles improve to 22-6 at home.

Game 1: Magnum Hofstetter ended the game 2-for-3. Zack Petersen was 2-for-4 and Morgan Albrecht was 1-2 with a walk. On the mound, Andrew Baughn got the win, pitching the final 3.1 innings and giving up no runs on two hits with six strikeouts.

Game 2: The Golden Eagles used an eight-run fifth inning to pull away. Jordan Scott had a three-run home run, while Morgan Albrecht added a solo shot. Crew Robinson finished the game 3-for-3 at the plate.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL :

Minico 4, Twin Falls: The Bruins 10-game winning streak was snapped during game #2 at Bill Ingram Field on Friday. Late errors cost the Bruins. Otho Savage recorded the loss, despite throwing a complete game, striking out eight and only allowing two earned runs. The Spartans’ Dax Sayer got the win, striking out two. Offensively: Tyler Horner 3-4 3B | Otho Savage 2-4 2B 1 RBI | Luke Spitznagel 1-3 1 RBI | Twin Falls drops to 13-5 overall, 7-1 in conference play.

Twin Falls 6, Minico 5: Tied at 5 entering the bottom of the seventh, Twin Falls won on a walk-off. Luke Moon was the pitcher of record getting the win. The Bruins had 11 hits on the day. Tai Walker 2-4. Jace Mahlke 2-3, 2B, 1 RBI. Otho Savage 2-4. Koiya Martinez 1-2 2B 1 RBI | Ben Tarchione 3-4. For Minico, Tazyn Twiss had three hits, while Karter Zampedri and Spencer Bingham each had two RBIs. Twin Falls improves to 13-4 overall, with a conference record of 7-0.

Burley 8, Wood River 6: The Bobcats scored six runs in the final two innings to earn the win. Peyton Beck had two hits, while Josh Phipps added three RBIs. Slayder Watterson struck out three over 5.1 innings.

Wood River 5, Burley 0: The Bobcats committed five errors in the loss. Dominic Lemos paced Burley with two hits. Parris pitched a complete game, striking out 10.

Canyon Ridge 11, Century 1: Kolten Price had himself a day for the Riverhawks. He pitched five innings, striking out nine and getting the win. At the plate, Price had two hits and three RBIs. Chipper Garrett-Lagrone had two hits and just as many RBIs.

Canyon Ridge 3, Century 2: Ian Hughes went six innings, striking out a whopping 12 batters. Caden McCurdy paced the Diamondbacks with 10 strikeouts. Luke Hudelson drove in two for the Riverhawks.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Twin Falls 21, Minico 0 (3 innings): McMurdie threw well, having 3 strikeouts, no hits and 1 HBP. The Lady Bruins had several hitters with extra base hits and RBI. Reagan Rex 1-4 double, Sydney Jund triple and 3 RBI, Brinley Iverson 2-3 triple and an RBI, Sydney McMurdie 2-2 triple 3 RBI, Brinley Solosabal 2-2 2 RBI and Kindal Holcomb 2-2 3 RBI. The win brings the Bruins‘ record to 12-5 and 8-0 in conference.

Twin Falls 13, Minico 0 (4 innings): Hannah Holcomb was perfect in the circle for the Lady Bruins; she had 10 strikeouts and induced 2 ground balls and 2 pop flies into her infielders gloves to keep the Spartans from tallying a hit. Holcomb threw 68 pitches and faced 15 batters in the win. Offensively, the Bruins had 10 combined hits with several being extra bases: Casie McKechnie 2-4 HR triple and 2 RBI, Sydney Jund 1-3 triple 2RBI, Reagan Rex 2-4 triple and an RBI, Sydney McMurdie 2-3 triple and an RBI, plus Hannah Holcomb 2-3 double 2 RBI. The Spartans’ Amber Wickel took the loss, striking out four.

Century 12, Canyon Ridge 1: Bailey Sligar went six innings in the loss, striking out four. Jaycee Massie had two hits. Elin Williams got the win for the Diamondbacks, going five innings, striking out three.

THURSDAY BASEBALL:

Filer 12, Buhl 3: Jonah DeLeon paced the Wildcats with five hits. Chase Rose added five RBIs. Wyatt Phillips went five innings, striking out just as many. Rose came in relief and struck out five. J. Ramos pitched for the Indians, striking out two.

THURSDAY SOFTBALL:

Wood River 15, Burley 12: Game 1 - MaKenna Wells had 2 home runs, Jaylee Harris had 2 triples, and Kaymbri Beck went 3-3 at the plate. Choffin pitched 3 innings with 6 strike outs.

Burley 21, Wood River 3: Game 2 in 3 innings. Madison Waters hit 3-5 and Choffin went 3-4. Jaylee Harris pitched.

THURSDAY GOLF:

The Kimberly Bulldogs girls golf team won the Gate City Invitational at Highland Golf Course with a team score of 381. Reece Garey was the medalist with an 83.

The boys golf team took 2nd place with a team score of 339. Toby Heider tied for 2nd individually with a 79.

