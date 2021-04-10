Water below forecast for Salmon Creek Falls Reservoir

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In a forecast meeting about the Salmon Creek Falls reservoir in Twin Falls County, officials said this year water projections are less than normal.

While the snowpack in the Salmon Falls area is around 96% of the average year, warm weather in March didn’t help much.

But, the snowpack isn’t near 2015 levels, which was one of the worst on record, officials say.

“Even though we are drier than last year and that’s going to play out in some different ways, in terms of soil moisture and things like that, we are definitely a lot better off than that really bad year,” said Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Idaho Hydrologist Erin Whorton.

After a dry summer a year ago, officials say things are looking much the same.

“So right now we’re looking at basically a dry and pretty warm summer and early fall,” said Whorton.

The forecast for adequate irrigation water supply is also under the yearly average.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.