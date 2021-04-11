Advertisement

CSI falls in series finale to Southern Nevada and splits four-game set

The Golden Eagles now sit two games behind Salt Lake in Scenic West standings
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 1:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team had a chance to take three of four from the College of Southern Nevada and move to one game behind Salt Lake in conference play, but a big fifth inning helped Southern Nevada split the weekend series.

CSN 10, CSI 2

John-Howard Bobo broke things open in the top of the 5th inning with a two-run double to give the Coyotes a 5-2 lead. CSN would tack on six runs in the inning.

Joseph Wall went 3-for-5 at the dish with two RBI’s for Southern Nevada. Andrew Houck got the win, going six innings and only allowing two runs.

Zach Schmidt and Zack Petersen both had two hits for the Golden Eagles.

CSI is now 25-15 on the season and 12-8 in conference play. They are third in the Scenic West, but just two games behind leader Salt Lake.

Next week, the Golden Eagles will travel to Salt Lake for a four-game series.

