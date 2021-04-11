House Bill 249 dies at Senate Education Committee

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third time, the “sex ed opt-in bill” was presented to the Idaho House floor.

Before legislative sessions went to recess in late March, House Bill 249 finally made it out of the House and was sent to the Senate.

When the session resumed this week, co-author and Senate Education Committee Chair Senator Steven Thayn was disappointed to see his committee kill the bill on Wednesday.

Senator Thayn views the language of the current opt-out, rather than an opt-in, system for sex ed as a “gross overstepping of the rights of the state,” due to its lack of parental involvement.

“The public school system should be a service organization,” says Senator Thayn. “They should be asking parents, ‘what is it would you like us to provide as education.’ The way that it is happening right now is school districts are imposing a curriculum on students and the parents are cut out.”

Opponents of the bill worry that the fewer students are informed about sex and sexuality, the more harm they can do to themselves and their peers.

Senator Thayn expects to see this bill in his committee again at future sessions.

