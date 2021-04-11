Simulation lab helping students to finish clinical hours amidst COVID-19 restrictions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Clinical experience for students in Health or Human Sciences programs is essential albeit stressful; but, the Clinical Simulation Lab at the College of Southern Idaho allows students to have a safe clinical setting in which an error doesn’t necessarily mean life or death.

“They can actually make mistakes and not have to worry so much about it,” said Clinical Simulation Program Manager Joel Peacock. “We can go over the mistakes with them and help them, hopefully, correct it.”

Despite human patients not being involved, the scenarios are as close to real-life as possible.

“Even though they speak with mannequins, the mannequin talks back to them,” Peacock said.

Peacock indicates he sees students learn and grow with each subsequent simulation session.

“As the time goes by you see them get more comfortable each time they do simulation and by the end of their time here, they’re pretty comfortable,” Peacock said.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic -- when hospital access was tough to come by -- CSI’s simulation lab allowed for some students to get their necessary clinical hours.

“If did allow some students to have some clinical experience so they could finish their programs because otherwise, they wouldn’t have finished,” Peacock said.

Due to increased demand, the Clinical SImulation Lab is expected to continue to expand.

“We’ve really grown,” Peacock said. “We have two simulation suites and we’re most likely going to add a third next year.”

You can find more information on the College of Southern Idaho’s Clinical Simulation Lab here

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.