The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating a disturbance at Idaho State Correctional Center.

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the circumstances surrounding a disturbance in a 96-bed housing unit at Idaho State Correctional Center.

The disturbance began around 4:30 pm Saturday when several residents began destroying property on Tier 1 in H Block. Tier 1 and two adjacent 96-bed tiers were evacuated. According to reports inmates in one housing unit began destroying property and trying to break windows. Someone even started a fire.

Order was restored by late evening, and IDOC is now looking for the cause of the incident.

Four residents were transported to a Boise hospital for treatment. None of the injuries appears to be life-threatening. No staff was hurt.

Tier 1 in H-block has been declared a crime scene and the residents have been relocated. Residents on the other two tiers of the unit have been returned to their tiers

While considered to be part of ISCC, H-block is not connected to the facility’s main building. The disturbance was limited to Tier 1 on H-block.

IDOC thanks the Kuna Fire Department, the Boise Police Department, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and Ada County Paramedics, and other law enforcement and emergency responders for their assistance.

ISCC is a 2,128-bed men’s correctional facility south of Boise.

