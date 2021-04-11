Xavier Charter School student providing warmth through senior project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ethan Stonebraker, a senior at Xavier Charter School, used his senior project to provide comfort to kids who need it most.

Ethan, along with his family, knitted blankets and pillows for donation to Bikers Against Child Abuse.

“I’m happy we got everything done in time. It kinda sucks that it needed to happen,” says Stonebraker, “but I’m happy that there are people that are helping even though it does.”

Danimal, the public relations officer for the Southwest Idaho chapter knows that acts like this are more important than ever.

“We come across kids, cases far too often. With the pandemic,” says Danimal, “kids haven’t had [a way to report], so we’re expecting numbers to go up, and that’s what we’re here for.”

Danimal says his heart is touched to see young people in his community step up and help those who need it.

“Well, it means everything, you know, knowing that we have young people in the community here that are willing and ready to talk about this subject is amazing,” says Danimal. “Child abuse isn’t an easy thing to talk about. So, having young people who are willing and able to talk about it and willing to step forward and do something about it, more importantly.”

As for Ethan? He’s just happy to be able to offer some warmth.

“There are some kids that are gonna get some comfort from this, it’s a good feeling.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.