Academic All-Star — Karlee Sterling

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All Star is Karlee Sterling from Glenns Ferry High School.

Karlee has a 3.10 GPA and is Student Body President.

She has accrued over 100 hours of community service by volunteering not only in her community but throughout Idaho. A few examples include Homecoming Clean-up, clean-up at the fairgrounds, hosting Elementary Ag Day, clean-ups with 4-H, planting shrubs with Idaho Fish and Game, volunteering at Local Country Music Festival, volunteering at a women and children’s shelter with HOBY, decorating at the Chamber of Commerce for Christmas, helping clean up the Hammett Community Church Play Ground and much more. She also helped with toy drives and donations.

She is actively involved and holds leadership roles in FFA and 4H. She has also been captain of the cheerleading team since 2017 and volleyball captain since 2019. She even placed 3rd in wresting at Girl’s State. She participates in Varsity Softball and earned MVP in 2018.

Her favorite subject is Science, and she plans to attend Bridergerland Technical College to become a paramedic.

Congratulations Glenns Ferry, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.