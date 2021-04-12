Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Karlee Sterling

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All Star is Karlee Sterling from Glenns Ferry High School.

Karlee has a 3.10 GPA and is Student Body President.

She has accrued over 100 hours of community service by volunteering not only in her community but throughout Idaho. A few examples include Homecoming Clean-up, clean-up at the fairgrounds, hosting Elementary Ag Day, clean-ups with 4-H, planting shrubs with Idaho Fish and Game, volunteering at Local Country Music Festival, volunteering at a women and children’s shelter with HOBY, decorating at the Chamber of Commerce for Christmas, helping clean up the Hammett Community Church Play Ground and much more. She also helped with toy drives and donations.

She is actively involved and holds leadership roles in FFA and 4H. She has also been captain of the cheerleading team since 2017 and volleyball captain since 2019. She even placed 3rd in wresting at Girl’s State. She participates in Varsity Softball and earned MVP in 2018.

Her favorite subject is Science, and she plans to attend Bridergerland Technical College to become a paramedic.

Congratulations Glenns Ferry, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break
Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Two were killed in intersection collision with semi
Police lights graphic
UPDATE: Law enforcement investigating fatal crash on I-84
Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left...
Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family

Latest News

The Senate Education Committee killed HB 249 (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
House Bill 249 dies at Senate Education Committee
Students get clinical experience in the simulation lab.
Simulation lab helping students to finish clinical hours amidst COVID-19 restrictions
This week’s Academic All-Star is Jillian Young from Jerome High School.
Academic All-Star — Jillian Young
House Bill 221 seeks offer an alternative certification for teaching in Idaho
Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to fund all-day kindergarten