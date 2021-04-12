Advertisement

Additional slowdowns expected on I-84 near Jerome

Routine bridge maintenance will take place near milepost 163
By Candice Hare
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On April 15th, drivers should expect additional lane restrictions on I-84 near Jerome. Crews will inspect the bridge located near milepost 163 where they will perform routine maintenance of the bridge deck using the Idaho Transportation Department Under-Bridge inspection truck. This is a part of routine bi-annual maintenance.

Work is expected to take place from 8 am and 12 pm on Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to one lane while inspections are underway.

The ITD is encouraging drivers to focus on the road and not be distracted by their equipment while it is in use during this inspection.

“When you see the truck, it’s kind of a cool looking truck it’s got this big huge arm that goes underneath the bridge. with that in mind it can be pretty distracting because it’s kind of a neat-looking rig,” said Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Officer Megan Stark. “So we just ask just to drive safe and drive with caution through the work zone and through the zone for the U-Bit truck.”

The lane restrictions, due to this inspection, are separate from the nearby work zone between Jerome and Twin Falls. The ITD is urging drivers to exercise caution near work zones, watch for crews or equipment and plan for their commutes to take longer than usual.

