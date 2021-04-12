CSI men and women find out who they will play in National Tournament

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams are headed to the NJCAA National Tournament. Sunday, they figured out who and when they play.

The CSI men’s team, currently 21-3 on the season, were awarded with the no. 3 overall seed. The Region 18 champions will have a bye before playing the winner of 14th-seeded Indian River State College and 19th-seeded Dawson Community College.

The Golden Eagles will take the floor in Hutchinson, Kansas next Wednesday, April 21 at 5 p.m.

“So how we prepare this week is going to be a big deal,” CSI men’s basketball Head Coach Jeff Reinert said. “When we are going to leave, we’re probably going to bus out there, there’s a lot of logistics that we still have to get through, but I’m really thrilled about our seed. To be a three seed nationally, that’s impressive.”

The women’s team, Region 18 champions as well, earned the 20 seed in the tournament.

The Golden Eagles are 19-5 on the season and will play 13th-seeded Georgia Highlands in the first round of the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

Head Coach Randy Rogers says he is very familiar with the Georgia Highlands program, as he has known Charger Head Coach Brandan Harrell for around 15 years.

Rogers knows it will be a hard-fought matchup, but he is happy with the way his team is playing right now.

“I like where we are right now, I like how we’re playing,” Rogers said. “We’ve won 11 out of the last 13 games and we’re healthy, so we’re excited for this challenge.”

The opening-round game will be on Monday April 19th at 5 p.m.

