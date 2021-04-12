Advertisement

Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is approaching a major milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

The White House says by the end of the week, nearly half of all adults in the country will have had their first shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 46% of adults in the US have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and about 28% are fully vaccinated.

Separately, the CDC now projects there will about 20,000 fewer coronavirus deaths by May 1.

This represents a slight slowing of the death rate over the last few weeks.

More than 556,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break
Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Two were killed in intersection collision with semi
Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left...
Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family
On Sunday when President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build 20 new temples throughout...
Rupert residents react to announcement of new LDS temple in Idaho

Latest News

In this June 5, 2019 file photo, Luke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone...
Luke Bryan tests positive for COVID, sidelined from ‘Idol’
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Georgia sheriff: 3 officers injured in chase, 1 suspect dead, 1 held
Police released bodycam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting in Minnesota, which they...
GRAPHIC: Police: Minnesota officer meant to draw Taser, not handgun
Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: George Floyd’s brother sheds tears on the stand