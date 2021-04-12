Advertisement

Idaho gas prices hit the breaks according to AAA Idaho

State average holds steady this week, while the national average drops by a penny
Gas prices are down slightly this week in Idaho and across the United States, according to AAA.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —March went out like a lion, but so far, Idaho drivers have faced much better conditions at the pump in April. According to AAA, the Gem State’s average price for regular held steady at $3.06 per gallon this week, while the national average decreased by a penny. In fact, 40 states saw prices fluctuate by a penny or less.

Idaho’s average price is 21 cents more than a month ago, and $1.02 more expensive than a year ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average is $2.86, which is two cents more than a month ago and a dollar more than a year ago.

“We believe that April fuel demand will remain below where it was in 2019, because even though there’s growing confidence in the vaccine rollout, we’ve still got a way to go before everything gets back to normal,” says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “That said, fuel demand could certainly spike in the spring and summer, and if it does, gas prices could be on the move again.”

Gas prices in the Treasure Valley and Lewiston were down a penny this week and dropped by two cents in Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene. Idaho Falls prices were up a penny, and Twin Falls prices jumped a nickel.

