Idaho lawmakers hear pitch to absorb three-fourths of Oregon

The Idaho Legislature would have to approve the plan that would expand Idaho's southwestern...
The Idaho Legislature would have to approve the plan that would expand Idaho's southwestern border to the Pacific Ocean(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:04 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers appeared intrigued but skeptical when pitched a plan to lop off about three-fourths of Oregon and add it to Idaho to create what would be the nation’s third-largest state geographically.

Representatives of a group called Move Oregon’s Border For a Greater Idaho outlined their plan to Idaho lawmakers on Monday. The Idaho Legislature would have to approve the plan that would expand Idaho’s southwestern border to the Pacific Ocean.

Supporters say rural Oregon voters are dominated by liberal urban areas such as Portland, and would rather join conservative Idaho.

The Oregon Legislature and the U.S. Congress would also have to sign off.

