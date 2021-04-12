Advertisement

Idaho Senate OKs federal grant for early childhood education

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:51 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate has passed legislation accepting a $6 million federal grant to improve early childhood education from birth through age 5. Lawmakers voted 18-17 on Monday to approve taking the money that’s part of a reworked bill rejected by the House last month.

Backers say Idaho needs to improve early childhood education efforts because so many children enter first grade unprepared.

They also say that the program will be administered by Idaho and have local control over materials used. Opponents say Idaho shouldn’t be taking federal money to teach young children.

Opponents also say that the money will be used to indoctrinate children with far-left ideas.

