Lava Ridge Wind Project would bring jobs and opportunity to Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A large renewable energy wind project could be on its way to southern Idaho, which could mean big things for this area.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project, which is planned for Jerome, Lincoln, and Minidoka counties, would bring 700 jobs to the community, and have an economic impact on southern Idaho for years to come.

“It’s in the counties of Lincoln, Jerome, and Minidoka, it’s a fairly sizeable project, it’s going to be one of the largest in Idaho,” said Luke Papez, project director. “We see it as really a wonderful opportunity to bring economic impact to the region, have an opportunity for jobs, long term tax revenues, and really make it a great project for Idaho.”

The Lava Ridge Wind Project would bring 700 jobs during the two year construction phase.

Once the project is complete it will provide approximately $4 million annually to Idaho’s tax base, which would impact the entire region.

“It would have components in all three of those counties, so it’s a fairly sizable area, we are proposing up to 400 individual wind turbines for this area,” said Papez.

The College of Southern Idaho’s Renewable Energy Program manager says this would be beneficial for the students in his program.

“It’s one of the cool things about this program, is because we have these connections with the farm around, the students get to climb a live turbine and they get that oh heck yes, or oh heck no,” said Eli Bowles, the Renewable Energy Project Manager. “It’s a really good experience to get that passion and that drive started for them.”

The project is in its early stages next, they will be working with the BLM to get the correct permitting as well as working with other local agencies to discuss the project.

“We had economic analyses performed and the numbers are amazing, the type of economic impact a project like this could bring to the region,” said Papez.

Magic Valley Energy and LS Power will be hosting an open house on April 23rd and 24th for people to come learn about this project.

Community members are invited to attend one of two open houses to learn more about the project and talk with representatives from MVE on April 23rd from 4-7 PM at the CSI Applied Technology and Innovation Center (ATIC) or on April 24th from 3-6 PM Lincoln County Community Center in Shoshone.

