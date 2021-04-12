Magic Valley Rescue Teams working at increased rate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday afternoon Magic Valley Paramedics, along with neighboring rescue teams, responded to a rope rescue near Box Canyon.

With Magic Valley residents returning to the outdoors an increase in these types of rescues is being noticed by safety officials.

“I believe this was our 11th rope rescue since December, which number-wise for this time of year is high,” says Air St. Luke’s paramedic Chad Smith. “I think people are out enjoying the canyon, enjoying more of the beautiful things Idaho has to offer.”

While many are excited to head outside with the weather improving, officials stress the importance of knowing before going.

“Don’t underestimate some of these different areas,” says Magic Valley paramedic Isaac Baker. “Especially down in the canyon, there are lots of areas [that] seem like they’re not too bad, but you start getting into them or even getting off trail a little bit, you can suddenly become very stuck. So, just make sure you know where you’re going, and you’re prepared for that day.”

Simple steps like packing enough water, snacks, warm clothes, and charging your phone, can make a huge difference in how your canyon adventure ends.

While keeping yourself safe is the best option, Magic Valley Rescue teams are ready to help when needed.

“How proud I am of the team that we have built, and our team is only just a very small part of it,” says Magic Valley Paramedic Manager Stan Flint. “Every time we go out on our rescue, we utilize the team members from the local search and rescue team because by ourselves we don’t have enough manpower. When we get everybody combined, we have a very good, smooth operation.”

For more information on staying safe when adventuring, visit fs.usda.gov.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.