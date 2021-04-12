Advertisement

Mini-Cassia photographer celebrates 50 women over 50

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Burley photographer is helping women to feel beautiful in the 50 over 50 project.

Lynn Crane, who is the owner and photographer at Lynn Crane Portrait wanted to recognize and celebrate 50 women over the age of 50.

She wanted to participate in the project because she wanted to help these women to feel beautiful and accomplished, which she admits can often be challenging for women once they get to be a certain age.

“They’re doing amazing things, and they’ve accomplished amazing things, but they feel kind of anxious in front of a camera and I think it’s time for these women to step forward and just own it,” said Lynn Crane.”

The women spend an entire day modeling different outfits and being pampered by a hair and makeup team.

Nancy Martignago, who was being photographed on Monday said she is grateful she was able to have this experience.

“Women need this opportunity to express themselves, let their child out and be beautiful inside and outside for a whole day,” said Martignago. Martignago traveled from Boise for this opportunity.

All of the photographs will be displayed at a gala in November when all of the women will have a chance to meet.

For more information, visit her website.

