Mom Prom raises money for domestic violence shelter

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, 33% of Idaho women and 38% of men experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime. This weekend in Burley there was a fundraiser for a local domestic violence shelter, and the organizers of the event pulled out all the bells and whistles this year for a worthy cause.

On Saturday night the Burley Inn and local sponsors hosted a Mom Prom, and women from around the Magic Valley put on their best prom dresses or bridesmaids dresses to raise money for Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter.

“COVID was a tough year for the event industry as a whole so this was just sort of a fun way to put something fun on for us and for the shelter,” said Tanya Merriman, who was one of the organizers of the event. “and just a feel-good event where everyone can come out and have a good time.”

Money for the shelter was raised through ticket sales, silent auction items, and even bidding on cardboard celebrity dates.

Robin Bronson, who is the executive director of the Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter, and even sported her best prom dress Saturday night, said her shelter helped more than 400 domestic violence survivors this past year. It was an increase from 2019.

She said the proceeds from the event are very much needed with so many fundraisers being canceled over the past year due to COVID.

“It will go toward things like rent for some of our survivors, electric deposits, a plane ticket if they need to get home,” Bronson said.

The organizers of the event said about 150 women of all ages showed up to the fundraiser, wearing dressed from a variety of decades, and at the end of the day, they said they plan on holding another event next year based on the huge success of this one.

“I just think it’s awesome that we have a ladies’ night where its women lifting women in the community, and kindness goes a long way,” said Sidney Morgan, who was one of the organizers of the event.

