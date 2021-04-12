Advertisement

Mom Prom raises money for domestic violence shelter

Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter helped more than 400 survivors of domestic violence in 2020.
Mom Prom in Burley raises money for domestic violence shelter
Mom Prom in Burley raises money for domestic violence shelter(SK)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 8:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —According to the National Coalition of Domestic Violence, 33% of Idaho women and 38% of men experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetime. This weekend in Burley there was a fundraiser for a local domestic violence shelter, and the organizers of the event pulled out all the bells and whistles this year for a worthy cause.

On Saturday night the Burley Inn and local sponsors hosted a Mom Prom, and women from around the Magic Valley put on their best prom dresses or bridesmaids dresses to raise money for Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter.

“COVID was a tough year for the event industry as a whole so this was just sort of a fun way to put something fun on for us and for the shelter,” said Tanya Merriman, who was one of the organizers of the event. “and just a feel-good event where everyone can come out and have a good time.”

Money for the shelter was raised through ticket sales, silent auction items, and even bidding on cardboard celebrity dates.

Robin Bronson, who is the executive director of the Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter, and even sported her best prom dress Saturday night, said her shelter helped more than 400 domestic violence survivors this past year. It was an increase from 2019.

She said the proceeds from the event are very much needed with so many fundraisers being canceled over the past year due to COVID.

“It will go toward things like rent for some of our survivors, electric deposits, a plane ticket if they need to get home,” Bronson said.

The organizers of the event said about 150  women of all ages showed up to the fundraiser, wearing dressed from a variety of decades, and at the end of the day, they said they plan on holding another event next year based on the huge success of this one.

“I just think it’s awesome that we have a ladies’ night where its women lifting women in the community, and kindness goes a long way,” said Sidney Morgan, who was one of the organizers of the event.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho will tax all income from 2020, including unemployment
Idaho joins 12 other states in refusing unemployment tax break
Could Raina Huang beat a Full Steam Espresso’s challenge?
Competitive eater tries food challenge in Twin Falls
Blackfoot man, child killed in intersection collision with semi
Two were killed in intersection collision with semi
Head-on crash on a Nevada highway that killed three members of a Victor, Idaho family and left...
Man to face DUI, drug charges in crash that killed three members of Idaho family
On Sunday when President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build 20 new temples throughout...
Rupert residents react to announcement of new LDS temple in Idaho

Latest News

This week’s Academic All Star is Karlee Sterling from Glenns Ferry High School.
Academic All-Star — Karlee Sterling
New arcade in Burley features in this week's Behind the Business.
Behind the Business: New establishment bringing the fun to Burley
The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating the circumstances surrounding a disturbance...
The Idaho Department of Correction is investigating a disturbance at Idaho State Correctional Center.
The Senate Education Committee killed HB 249 (AP Photo/Keith Ridler, File)
House Bill 249 dies at Senate Education Committee